Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.06

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 60963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,860 ($35.42) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.40) to GBX 2,950 ($36.53) in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.80) to GBX 2,840 ($35.17) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Relx Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.