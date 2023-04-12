Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Ren has a market cap of $100.03 million and $43.55 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Buying and Selling Ren

