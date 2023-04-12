Request One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.17 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Request has a market cap of $106.14 million and $24.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,922.97 or 0.99989145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10427383 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,084,307.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

