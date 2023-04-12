Reviewing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 12.20% 2.89% 1.23% City Office REIT 9.41% 2.31% 1.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Global Medical REIT pays out 420.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out 470.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Medical REIT and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.44%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $137.28 million 4.54 $19.14 million $0.20 47.55 City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.43 $16.99 million $0.17 38.00

Global Medical REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats City Office REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.