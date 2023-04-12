RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

