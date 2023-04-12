Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 456.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

