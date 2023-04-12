Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.
Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $79.60 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
