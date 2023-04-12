Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $79.60 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.