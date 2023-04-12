Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £150.04 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($185.81).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 147 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($185.68).

On Friday, February 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 155 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($186.19).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 122.40 ($1.52). 48,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,389. The company has a market cap of £306 million, a P/E ratio of 3,025.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.84. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 231 ($2.86).

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.80 ($1.69).

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

