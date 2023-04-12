Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Safe has a market cap of $233.34 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $11.20 or 0.00037209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00142771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.23227533 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

