Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,525. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

