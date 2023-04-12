Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $12.28 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,993,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

