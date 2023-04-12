Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.20. 66,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,856. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

