Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $298,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.85. 82,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

