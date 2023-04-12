Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,120 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

