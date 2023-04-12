Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.71 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $29.71 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00016706 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

