Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,980,775. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $127.15.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

