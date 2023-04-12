Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,230. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

