Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $318,973,000 after purchasing an additional 785,866 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. 2,537,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,503. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.