Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.64.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

