Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 23,800 Shares of Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Capstone Green Energy worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGRN. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 19,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Capstone Green Energy Profile

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 472.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

