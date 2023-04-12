Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 920 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,954. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,648.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

