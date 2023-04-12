Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,554. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.