Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

