Science Applications International (SAIC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC):

4/11/2023 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00.

4/10/2023 – Science Applications International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2023 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Science Applications International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Science Applications International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $141.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2023 – Science Applications International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2023 – Science Applications International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Science Applications International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Science Applications International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2023 – Science Applications International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. 132,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,999. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

