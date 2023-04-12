Scotiabank Boosts SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$29.50

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSRM. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 124,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.01 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total transaction of C$53,958.30. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

