Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 349,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,916 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

