Scott & Selber Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 482,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 401,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.28. 403,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,074. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

