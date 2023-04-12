Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,387 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.22. 590,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,307. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

