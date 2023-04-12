SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,134,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 760,557 shares.The stock last traded at $57.98 and had previously closed at $58.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

