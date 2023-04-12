Seed Wealth Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMTM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

