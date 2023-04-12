Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Serica Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:SQZ traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241 ($2.98). The stock had a trading volume of 730,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,518. The company has a market cap of £918.55 million, a P/E ratio of 344.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($5.62).

Insider Activity

In other Serica Energy news, insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £13,585 ($16,823.53). Corporate insiders own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

