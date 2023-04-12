Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio Stock Performance
Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity at Sesen Bio
In related news, General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $129,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,935 shares in the company, valued at $117,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $129,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Glen C. Macdonald sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $100,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,431 shares of company stock worth $842,886. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.