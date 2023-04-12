Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Sesen Bio

In related news, General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $129,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,935 shares in the company, valued at $117,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $129,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Glen C. Macdonald sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $100,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,431 shares of company stock worth $842,886. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

About Sesen Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

