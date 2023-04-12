Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 559,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.