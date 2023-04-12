Seven Post Investment Office LP Reduces Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lowered its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Integer by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,010. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

