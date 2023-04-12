Shift4 Payments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 2,853 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

FOUR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.06. 1,090,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

