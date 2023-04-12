Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Tops $5.16 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $227.74 million and $5.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,124.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00306596 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011280 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00072119 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00540253 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00426324 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001256 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,830,492,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
