Siacoin (SC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $226.84 million and $7.30 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,963.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00307275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00074174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00541054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00429925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,829,502,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.