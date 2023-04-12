Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 129,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 136,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 9.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 19.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 311,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 191,784 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 451,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

