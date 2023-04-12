SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Volume Hits $16.52 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $187.59 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,483,686,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.