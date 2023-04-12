Solana (SOL) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Solana has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market cap of $9.38 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $23.96 or 0.00080001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Solana

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 391,642,503 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

