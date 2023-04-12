South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Up 20%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 184,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 35,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

