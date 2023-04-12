SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,814 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 1,371,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,230. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

