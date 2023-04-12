SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Lessened by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 227,805 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

