SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 2,390,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.