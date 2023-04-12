SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,428. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

