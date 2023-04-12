Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Holdings Cut by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. 419,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.