Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.69 million.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 4.9 %
Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 1,133,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
