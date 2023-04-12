Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.69 million.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 4.9 %

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 1,133,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

