Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.40–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$270.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,259. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

