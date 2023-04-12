Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.40–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$270.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.35) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,259. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
