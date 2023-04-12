Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.84

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 395155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 81,739 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $816,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

