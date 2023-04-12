Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 500,527 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 1,627,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

